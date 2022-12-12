A RECORD FALL

Students from the University of West Georgia's Richards College of Business, College of Education, School of Communication Film and Media, and University College were awarded diplomas at The Coliseum on Dec. 10.

 Photo by Julia Mothersole

Nearly 1,100 journeys into higher education culminated on Saturday, as the University of West Georgia graduated a record number of students during Fall Commencement ceremonies.

It is each student’s journey of becoming that President Dr. Brendan Kelly called the central focus of the institution.

