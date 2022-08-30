UWG's Emily Emily Ferreira - Mentee to Mentor

When Emily Ferreira ’21 was still nonverbal at age 2, medical and speech professionals rallied around her family to help the toddler. The team eventually included speech-language pathologists (SLP) at the University of West Georgia. Today, Ferreira has come full circle and is a UWG College of Education (COE) graduate student clinician working at the school’s Comprehensive Community Clinic (CCC).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

