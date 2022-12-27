Ever since she can remember, Sonja Chappell has been intrigued by movies. Growing up, “Pirates of the Caribbean” was the first movie to fully capture her attention. Due to its creative and technical nuances, she quickly became enthralled by the mystery of how it was put together. However, she never envisioned she could pursue a career in the industry.
As a sophomore at the University of West Georgia, that changed. After joining the school’s Film Learning Community as an undecided major, Chappell learned about the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) and began pursuing her dream. Upon completing set construction, sound design and special effects makeup courses, Kate McArdle from GFA helped her secure an internship on the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and walked her through the process of developing a production-ready resume.
GFA certification equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on set experience. The academy, a unique, statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia, has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.
“One of my favorite professors, Philip Bergquist, was in set construction,” Chappell said. “With a background in carpentry and design for features, shorts and commercials, he got me into the creative side of the industry. My special effects makeup professor, Alex Petty, also steered me toward costuming as makeup and costumes work hand in hand.”
As an intern in the costume department on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Chappell soaked up all the information she could. From running errands, shopping for set items and working closely with costume designer, Judianna Mazkovy, she began to build connections and skills necessary for success in the industry.
It was at this time that her career vision was cemented. She wanted to become a costumer or costume coordinator.
Following her internship on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Chappell was hired as a full time production assistant (PA) and finished the film, often working 12 hours a day while completing her degree.
Though she had been warned about long hours, she quickly understood the importance of her commitment as she juggled work and school, and despite long hours, she continued to pursue industry opportunities. Most recently, she has worked on “Stormwind” with Mazkovy, her mentor from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and looks forward to what’s next.
Her advice to others? Get involved with GFA and network as much as possible.
“You can do it. It’s not as hard as you think to get into the industry,” said Chappell. “People are nice and willing help you as long as you work hard and show that you want to be there.”
