Ever since she can remember, Sonja Chappell has been intrigued by movies. Growing up, “Pirates of the Caribbean” was the first movie to fully capture her attention. Due to its creative and technical nuances, she quickly became enthralled by the mystery of how it was put together. However, she never envisioned she could pursue a career in the industry.

As a sophomore at the University of West Georgia, that changed. After joining the school’s Film Learning Community as an undecided major, Chappell learned about the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) and began pursuing her dream. Upon completing set construction, sound design and special effects makeup courses, Kate McArdle from GFA helped her secure an internship on the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and walked her through the process of developing a production-ready resume.

