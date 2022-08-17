Shooting for the moon!

University of West Georgia 2017 physics graduate Roger Lascorz has achieved his initial goal of working for NASA. The next stop on his agenda is the moon.

 

When the University of West Georgia last sat down to chat with alumnus Roger Lascorz in 2017, the physics grad said one of his career goals was to work at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

It was a giant leap that would be the result of several steps for the Catalonia, Spain, native who moved to Carrollton, Georgia, as a 16-year-old international student at UWG’s Advanced Academy.

