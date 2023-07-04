The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently announced the promotion of Klay Kilcrease to Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the GBI’s Middle Georgia Gang Task Force. SAC Kilcrease will be responsible for the supervision of staff within this unit, which conducts investigations involving criminal street gangs, drugs, and gun violence, specifically in the Middle Georgia area.

“With SAC Kilcrease’s extensive experience and commitment to combating gang-related crime, he is the perfect fit for this leadership role in the Middle Georgia Gang Task Force,” said GBI Director Mike Register. "I’m confident in his ability to guide the team and ensure the safety of our communities.”