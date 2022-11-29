Women's Team
Newly appointed head women's golf coach Kristen Golightly has announced the signing of two student-athletes to the Class of 2023.
Golightly inked a pair of Georgia products in Hannah Barrett and Macy Fulton.
"We're certainly excited to welcome both of these young ladies to our team next fall," said Golightly. "I'm looking forward to work with both and the aspects of their game. They are both long off the tee and possess strong athletic ability."
Barrett comes by way of Richmond Hill, Georgia while she won an individual State Championship in Class AAAAAA as a junior this past spring, and was also an All-State selection. While at Richmond Hill High, Barrett also competed in basketball and track.
Fulton is a standout at Alexander High School. A two-time All-State selection in Class AAAAAA and has won the Area and Sectional Championships twice in her prep career. Fulton also won the 2021 Atlanta Junior Open.
The Villa Rica native has ties to UWG already as her older brother, Austin, played for the UWG men's program in 2021-22 and became the first golfer in either program to represent the red and blue at the NCAA National Championships.
Both Barrett and Fulton played in the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association All-Star Tournament. The duo still has their respective senior seasons to play at the high school level before joining the Wolves for the fall of 2023.
Men's Team
The UWG men's golf program and Director of Golf and head coach Todd Selders have signed two new golfers for the 2023-23 season.
Selders adds Will Sutton from nearby Fayetteville, Georgia while his second signee, Algot Fäldt, comes to UWG all the way from Helsingborg, Sweden.
"I'm extremely pleased to sign Will and Algot," said Selders, "I feel like they can come in and be competitive right away and make an impact even as freshmen."
Sutton preps at Starrs Mill High School where as a junior he helped his high school team to a GHSA AAAAA State Championship. In route to that title, Sutton fired a career-low 68 in the Are Tournament and finished in second place.
In the junior circuits, Sutton won the GSGA Southeastern Georgia Open with rounds of 72 and 73. He has also qualified for back-to-back Georgia Opens in 2021 and 2022.
Fäldt averaged 74.6 in his latest golf season in Sweden and posted 10 total rounds under 74. He once won a local tournament in Sweden with a two-under total and has posted a career-best round of six-under 66.
Both Sutton and Fäldt will join the Wolves next fall for their first season of collegiate golf.
