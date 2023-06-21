UWG Campus

The State of Georgia recently awarded a $1.05 million grant to the University of West Georgia to enhance safety and security on its 400-acre main campus in Carrollton, as well as its satellite campuses in Newnan and Douglasville.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

The University of West Georgia has recently been awarded a $1.05 million grant by the state of Georgia to enhance the safety and security of the entire university community, according to a recent announcement by Gov. Brian Kemp.

This significant funding – led through the submission process by UWG Chief of Police Dr. George “Ned” Watson – will be dedicated to enhancing the equipment and infrastructure of UWG’s portable alert system.