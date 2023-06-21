The University of West Georgia has recently been awarded a $1.05 million grant by the state of Georgia to enhance the safety and security of the entire university community, according to a recent announcement by Gov. Brian Kemp.
This significant funding – led through the submission process by UWG Chief of Police Dr. George “Ned” Watson – will be dedicated to enhancing the equipment and infrastructure of UWG’s portable alert system.
The upgraded portable alert system will be deployed across the university’s campuses in Carrollton, Newnan and Douglasville. The electronic alert buttons, the size of a credit card, will be worn by UWG students, faculty and staff who can signal necessary responses needed by the University Police Department.
This comprehensive coverage ensures that assistance and support can be promptly and effectively alerted and can respond quickly in times of need. With the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff as the highest priority, this grant empowers UWG to strengthen its security measures and establish an immediate response mechanism for emergency situations.
The implementation of these measures will commence in the coming months with the anticipated completion of the project by Spring 2024.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Gov. Kemp and the state of Georgia for their generous support, as well as to our dedicated UWG Police Department staff who consistently strive to ensure the safety of everyone at our university,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president.
“Together, we will continue to foster a safe and thriving academic community,” President Kelly noted.
