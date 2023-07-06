Leaders from the University of West Georgia and Georgia Highlands College in Rome recently signed a partnership agreement to provide a seamless pathway for nursing students between the two institutions.

“As we endeavor to curate a first-choice university, we are proud to cultivate a community of professionals in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Brendan B. Kelly, UWG’s president. “Through strategic partnerships like this, we are able to advance our students’ portfolios with the opportunities they need to excel.”