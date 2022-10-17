The final three quarters of the UWG football matchup with North Greenville on Saturday were as wild as any football fan would want. When the dust cleared, the Wolves were the victors, pulling out a 38-35 victory over the Crusaders in Gulf South Conference play.
The game featured 11 turnovers, including two interception returns for a touchdown by North Greenville (2-4, 1-2 GSC), but the Wolves (4-2, 2-2 GSC) picked up big plays and big yards when it mattered to snap a two-game losing streak.
The first half was a roller coaster ride at Younts Stadium, as the two teams played to a 7-7 draw in the first quarter, but then rebounded with 24 combined points in the second quarter. A touchdown from NGU with 35 seconds left in the period was the difference as the Crusaders took a 21-17 lead into the break.
Harrison Frost passed for 209 yards in the first half, starting things early with a 56-yard connection to Ronnie Blackmon on the third play of the game. Four plays later, Jaxton Carson gave the Wovles a 7-0 lead just over two minutes into the contest, pounding the rock in from two yards out for his seventh touchdown in the last three games.
North Greenville responded with a drive of their own, tying the game at 7-7 with a one-yard plunge from quarterback Dylan Ramirez. The Crusaders benefited from an interception inside the NGU five yard line to start the drive.
West Georgia was marching again in the second quarter when Frost was picked off again in the red zone, but this time Kendrick Clark found paydirt with the long interception return for a touchdown to give the Crusaders a 14-7 lead.
The Wolves responded with 10 consecutive points, first with another Frost-to-Blackmon connection for 28 yards. Blackmon lost control of the ball midway through the run, but picked it up and ramled the remainder of the way for the score. Brock Pelligrino added a 35-yard field with just over three minutes remaining in the half to give the Wolves a 17-14 lead.
North Greenville used a two-minute drill and scored on a Ramirez pass with 35 seconds left in the half for a 21-17 lead. The Wolves blasted right back down the field, but an interception with 10 seconds left sent the teams to the half at 21-17.
Frost was 16-for-23 for 209 yards and a touchdown in the first half and Jaxton Carson rushed 13 times for 97 yards and a score to lead the offensive.
North Greenville was on fire to start the second half, opening the period with a 14-play, 81-yard drive that covered nearly six minutes on the clock to take a 28-17 lead. The two teams then exchanged punts before the Wolves took over backed up at their own two yard line with just over 4:30 to play in the third quarter.
The quick strike offense returned on that drive, as Frost was 3-for-4 for 98 yards on the five-play drive. The final play covered 72 yards as Frost found Blackmon over the middle for a huge touchdown to pull UWG back to within four. It was time for the defense to stand tall, and Wolves' hard-hitting unit forced another fumble, giving the offense the ball back. Another five-play drive went for 61 yards and took just 1:41 as Darius Clark scampered in from 15 yards out for the score and a 31-28 lead for the Wolves.
Another change of possessions and the Wolves got the ball back, but another turnover reared its head. Frost was hit while he was throwing and the ball was intercepted and returned for the score, giving North Greenville the lead again at 35-31.
The Wolves shook off that hurt very quickly, going on an 18-play, 81=yard drive that took 7:02. The final dagger was a one-yard touchdown from Carson, his second of the game as the Wolves retook the lead at 38-35.
As time wore down, the defense stood tall again as Marzavion Dix sacked Ramirez with 20 seconds left to seal the victory.
Carson picked up his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game, carrying the ball 21 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Frost was 29-for-45 for 418 yards and two touchdowns, powering the Wolves' offense to 569 total yards on the day.
The Wolves will be back in action at home next weekend in the Battle for the Peach Basket, taking on Valdosta State at 6 p.m.
