UWG Football vs North Greenville 2022

Saturday's game between North Greenville and West Georgia featured eleven turnovers, but ultimately the Wolves came out on top, 38-35.

 UWG Athletics

The final three quarters of the UWG football matchup with North Greenville on Saturday were as wild as any football fan would want. When the dust cleared, the Wolves were the victors, pulling out a 38-35 victory over the Crusaders in Gulf South Conference play.

The game featured 11 turnovers, including two interception returns for a touchdown by North Greenville (2-4, 1-2 GSC), but the Wolves (4-2, 2-2 GSC) picked up big plays and big yards when it mattered to snap a two-game losing streak.

