UWG Football Helmet

The University of West Georgia's football team, ranked in the top 15 in two preseason rankings, started football practice on Monday. Their first fully-padded practice will be this Saturday.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Ready or not, UWG football is back.

The 2022 edition of the Wolves converged on Carrollton and the University of West Georgia campus over the weekend, and after two days of equipment issue, paper work, and meetings, it will finally be time to return to practice on Monday morning.

