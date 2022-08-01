Ready or not, UWG football is back.
The 2022 edition of the Wolves converged on Carrollton and the University of West Georgia campus over the weekend, and after two days of equipment issue, paper work, and meetings, it will finally be time to return to practice on Monday morning.
Head coach David Dean and the Wolves get fall camp officially underway with their first practice on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. After two days in just helmets, the Wolves add shoulder pads on Wednesday morning. Saturday, August 6, will be UWG's first practice in full pads.
Fans are invited to come scratch the itch for football at two open scrimmages held on Ra-Lin Field. The first of those is set for Saturday, August 13, with the second set for August 20 with both beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Wolves enter the season ranked 13th in the country in the Lindy's Football Preseason Poll and 10th in the College Football America Yearbook. The 2022 season kicks off on September 1 as UWG hosts Carson-Newman under the Thursday night lights of Ra-Lin Field at University Stadium.
Season tickets and reserved parking are already on sale, with single-game tickets going on sale at a later date. Fans can purchase season tickets at uwgathletics.com/tickets.
Fans of the Wolves are urged to follow @UWGFootball on Twitter and stay tuned to uwgathletics.com for coverage of fall camp.
Further updates will also appear in later editions of the Times-Georgian.
