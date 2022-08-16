Harrison Frost

The University of West Georgia's football team is ranked 12th in the American Football Coaches Association, which was released on Monday. Pictured is UWG's starting quarterback Harrison Frost.

With just over two weeks until toe meets leather, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) released their Preseason Poll on Monday with the UWG football team coming in at 12th in the initial rankings.

The Wolves, who are coming off of a 9-3 campaign in 2021, are one of three Gulf South Conference teams in the preseason rankings, joining number two Valdosta State and number 11 West Florida. Defending national champion Ferris State is ranked number one.

