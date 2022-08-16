With just over two weeks until toe meets leather, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) released their Preseason Poll on Monday with the UWG football team coming in at 12th in the initial rankings.
The Wolves, who are coming off of a 9-3 campaign in 2021, are one of three Gulf South Conference teams in the preseason rankings, joining number two Valdosta State and number 11 West Florida. Defending national champion Ferris State is ranked number one.
Head Coach David Dean and his squad have already been ranked 13th in the Lindy's Football Preseason Magazine. It's the first time since 2019 the Wolves have been ranked in the AFCA Preseason Coaches Poll.
In that season, the Wolves entered the season as the nation's number 15 team. UWG was also ranked in the Preseason Polls in 2015, 2016, and 2018. The d2football.com Preseason Poll has not been released.
West Georgia opens their 2022 season on September 1, hosting Carson-Newman at Ra-Lin Field. Season Tickets and Single Game tickets are currently on sale.
