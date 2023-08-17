UWG football previews defensive line

On Tuesday, uwgathletics.com continued their position-by-position preview of the 2023 Football Wolves by taking a look at the defensive line.
Just like the running backs, the defensive line position is one that has experience ready to step up and replace production that graduated following the 2022 season.
Defensive line coach Pat Gamble could not hide his excitement when speaking of the talent, experience, and leadership in the group.
“I’m thoroughly thrilled about the group we have right now,” Gamble remarked, “I trust those boys, they’ve worked hard. They know what they’ve got to accomplish, and we have a standard in our room, and they try to live by it every day.”
Anchoring the middle of the defensive line are veterans Malcolm Mercer and Eric Williams. Mercer is beginning his sixth season in the program after redshirting in 2018 and getting his COVID-19 year back. Williams may seem new to fans as he missed most of the 2022 season, but is a big, strong defensive tackle who transferred into UWG after serving as a captain at in-state rival Valdosta State.
“Malcolm has been here a long time, but he’s really kind of the leader of our group and holds everybody together and holds everybody accountable,” Gamble said of the Americus native. “You can always depend on him on the field, but the way he’s been leading throughout this camp, I feel good about it.”
“And then Eric you know is coming back from the injury last year,” Gamble said of Williams, the 6-4, 302-pound senior. “He’s looking better, looking strong, looking good and looking healthy. He’s just going to have to get out there and get on the field and get the feel back, and once he does, he’ll be poised for a big year.”
At the end position is Demetrice Lofton and Mason Huntley. Lofton was fourth on the team in tackles for loss in 2022 and made 1.5 sacks.
“We’re expecting a lot out of Demetrice. He’s had a good camp and is really improved and focused in,” Gamble added. “I’ve seen a lot of effort from him on and off the field.”
Huntley is beginning what is essentially his second season after arriving in the 2020 signing class and making his collegiate debut last season. He went on to record 2.5 sacks in just six games of action.
“Mason comes back and gained a lot of experience in his first real season last year, so I’m hoping for a good year from him,” added Gamble.
The second-year defensive line coach, Gamble, added two new names for Wolves fans to be on the lookout when UWG takes the field for the 2023 campaign. The first of those is no stranger to the Gulf South Conference.
Bryan Rice, a transfer from Shorter, made 18.5 tackles for loss in 25 career games for the Hawks and looks to make an immediate impact in Carrollton this season.
“He’s been looking very good, and he worked so hard over the summer to come back from injury and to come back stronger, that he got even better,” Gamble said. “One thing I love about him, is that yes, he’s a good football player, but he’s a good person, and he’s works hard.”
The other new name on Gamble’s radar is Abu Bangura, a Division I transfer from Florida A&M.
“He’s played a lot of football being a grad senior, and this is an opportunity for him to see what he can do,” Gamble added, “He had a good spring and is having a good fall, so we’re expecting big things from him as well.”
Gamble and his pack of Wolves take the field for the first time this season on August 31, hosting Limestone at Ra-Lin Field at 7 p.m.
