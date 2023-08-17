UWG football previews defensive line

West Georgia’s defensive line position is one that has experience ready to step up and replace production that graduated following the 2022 season. Pictured is defensive end Mason Huntley.

 Photo / UWG Athletics

On Tuesday, uwgathletics.com continued their position-by-position preview of the 2023 Football Wolves by taking a look at the defensive line.

Just like the running backs, the defensive line position is one that has experience ready to step up and replace production that graduated following the 2022 season.