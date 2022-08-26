Part five of our position-by-position preview takes a look at the special teams of the 2022 UWG football squad.
West Georgia has been solid on special team historically, and while there are big shoes to fill this season, head coach David Dean and special teams coordinator J.R. Dorman still have solid experience to lean on in all aspects of the specialists.
The Wolves' biggest hole to fill in 2022 is that of the placekicker as UWG lost the all-time leader in career field goals made, Omar Cervantes.
"We lost a two-time All-American in Omar," said Dorman, "He was a good player, and we have to replace him not only kicking field goals and PATs, but on kickoffs."
Cervantes was a weapon on kickoff a season ago, racking up 34 touchbacks in 83 attempts. In fall camp Trey Wiggins and Brock Pellegrino have been battling it out as the kickoff specialist.
"We've got the three guys battling out for the PAT and field goal duties," Dorman added. "Brock, Trey and then a young local guy Clay Walters has kind of been in there as well, so we'll see how things shake out there."
Wiggins brings the most experience to the placekicker position as he was the primary kicker in Dean's first season in 2017. As a true freshman, Wiggins made 10 of 15 attempts and was perfect inside 30 yards.
As for the punter, it's a two-horse race between Pellegrino, who punted admirably as a true freshman in 2021 and a current true freshman Reilly Mason.
"Mason has been a good addition thus far in camp, as he has a big leg in the punt game," added Dorman.
One constant in the special teams unit is Joe Skinner, who returns for a fifth-year in the program as the Wolves long snapper.
"Joe is a two-time All-GSC player who has done a really good job being consistent and being a leader in that group," Dorman said of the Preseason All-GSC selection.
In the return game, the Wolves are excited to have former All-American LaPerion Perry back. The LaGrange native was an All-American in the 2018 season and has been working back from an injury after missing the 20202 and 2021 seasons.
Special Teams will be the first unit to take the field on September 1 when the Wolves host Carson-Newman in the 2022 season opener at 7 p.m. from Ra-Lin Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.