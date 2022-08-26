UWG Special Teams

UWG's biggest hole to fill on special teams in 2022 is that of the placekicker, as the Wolves lost their all-time leader in career field goals made, Omar Cervantes. Brock Pellegrino (pictured) is one of a few guys battling to replace Cervantes' duties.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Part five of our position-by-position preview takes a look at the special teams of the 2022 UWG football squad.

West Georgia has been solid on special team historically, and while there are big shoes to fill this season, head coach David Dean and special teams coordinator J.R. Dorman still have solid experience to lean on in all aspects of the specialists.

Trending Videos