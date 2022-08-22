UWG RB PREVIEW

UWG has a long history of great running backs and the 2022 edition of the West Georgia Wolves projects to have an abundance of talent.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Just nine days separate us from the kickoff of the 2022 UWG football season, and today, we continue our eight-part series of Position Previews as we take a look at the Wolves' stable of running backs.

From Harold Long and Stevie Young in the 80's, to Felix Addo and Nick Price in the 90s, and Seth Hinsley and Devontae Jackson in the most recent decade, UWG has a long history of great running backs and the 2022 edition of the West Georgia Wolves projects to have an abundance of talent in the offensive backfield.

