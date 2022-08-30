We are so close to the first kickoff of a new UWG football season, and the final look at the 2022 Wolves football team focuses on the wide receiver and tight end corps.
The receivers were a strength on the Wolves' 2021 playoff team, and while the top two targets from that team have departed, UWG still has some solid production back for 2022.
Terrill Cole was UWG's second leading receiver a year ago with 48 catches for 683 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he's back in the mix for head coach David Dean and wide receivers coach K.J. Parmer.
Also back in 2022 is the electric Ronnie Blackmon who had 42 catches for 409 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, but also provided a shot in the arm on special teams as he returned a punt for a touchdown against Carson-Newman in game one.
"I think Terrill and Ronnie are going to provide valuable experience just based on their success from last year," said Parmer. "And from a leadership role, going into their second year in the system, they now have a better understanding of the offense and what we're trying to get accomplished."
One thing to look for this year after the departure of Mechane Slade, Phil Patterson, and Quan Harrison, is which role players from 2021 will step into bigger roles in the new season.
"Guys like Za'Tarious Anderson, Zay Britt, and Tay Huff, are all coming back and have a chance to prove themselves and step into a bigger role and help us out quite a bit," added Parmer.
But there are some new faces also ready to step in and help out the Wolves.
"A new guy we got in is Marquise Bridges," Parmer stated. "He got here in January and getting him here in the spring was big and gave him some time to get familiar with our system and how we do things. So I think he's going to be able to help us a bunch."
The wild card in the receiver room is the much-anticipated return of LaPerion Perry. The LaGrange native was an All-American return specialist in 2018, but is also a weapon at receiver and provides valuable experience to the room.
"Getting LP back coming off of injury could be big too," Parmer added, "I think he's going to have a chance to do something special this year as well."
Another returning face fans might remember is Xyre Wilson, who played as a true freshman in 2019, and is back as a sophomore in 2021.
"Xyre had a good camp, and I'm also expecting big things out of him this season," Parmer concluded.
The Wolves also have a good looking group of tight ends for 2022, led by returner Mason Yost. Behind Yost is a former defensive lineman in Zach Obi.
"We just want t be more involved in the offense, make our blocks and do our job, and just be reliable with our hands," said first year tight ends coach Ashly Salomonsky.
The Wolves receivers and tight ends will be on full display come Thursday night when toe meets leather for the first time in 2022. UWG kicks off against Carson-Newman at 7 p.m. on September 1.
