UWG WR/TE Preview

Terrill Cole will be a key returning piece for UWG's wide receiver room this season. Cole will be wearing the number two this year after donning the number 16 last season. 

 Photo by Josh Cato

We are so close to the first kickoff of a new UWG football season, and the final look at the 2022 Wolves football team focuses on the wide receiver and tight end corps.

The receivers were a strength on the Wolves' 2021 playoff team, and while the top two targets from that team have departed, UWG still has some solid production back for 2022.

