As we inch another day closer to kickoff of the 2022 UWG football season, we move to part three of our eight-part series taking a dive at the Wolves from a position-by-position perspective.
Today’s edition looks at the UWG quarterbacks.
There’s no secret who will be behind center when the Wolves take the field next week as Harrison Frost returns for his final season after shattering records in 2021 as a relatively unknown commodity in the Gulf South Conference.
After Frost threw for a school record 3,618 yards in his first season in Carrollton and tied a school record with 25 touchdown passes, the Kennesaw native is now a staple in the UWG offense and is poised for a big year as UWG’s quarterback in 2022.
“Going into the off season with a guy who had played a whole season and done really well, Harrison was able to take on more of a leadership role in the spring and that has carried into fall camp,” said offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Graham Craig.
Frost has looked good in fall camp thus far, building chemistry with his receiving corps and offensive line.
But Frost knows part of his leadership is also mentoring the entire quarterback group, and it starts with backup redshirt freshman Ben Whitlock
“Harrison and Ben have a great relationship in helping each other and competing with one another in those top two spots, so we feel really good where we are at quarterback,” added Craig.
Whitlock, a Johns Creek native, begins his third year in the program and after just practicing in the COVID season of 2020 and taking a redshirt year in 2021 he has yet to take a snap in game action.
“Ben has gotten so many reps within the offense and has such a great understanding of it, and yet he still hasn’t played in a game,” Craig remarked, “It’s been really good to have that as an option at backup going in to game one and it’s a good situation to be in at that position.”
Beyond Frost and Whitlock, however, the quarterback room is young. Pate Hogan, a redshirt freshman is back in 2022 and Cameran Brown, a true freshman from Warner Robins joined the program this fall.
“They’ve gotten a lot of reps this fall, and both of those have been progressing and picked up on things and done well in camp,” concluded Craig.
Another pair of newcomers are also under Craig’s tutelage in 2022, Cooper Corey and Triston Wynn.
Corey is from Harris County and Wynn is from Calvary Christian out of Columbus.
Frost and company will lead the Wolves offense into game one on September 1 as UWG hosts Carson-Newman in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
