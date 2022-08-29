UWG O-LINE

Kyree Jones, a 6'6", 336-pound senior is one of several key pieces of West Georgia's offensive line this season.

 UWG Athletics

The battle in the trenches is a key to every football game, and keeping that in mind, today we look at the offensive line in part five of our eight-part position-by-position preview of the UWG football team.

We are now less than one week from kickoff and seeing the Wolves offensive line in action, and the big guys up front bring a lot of experience that should bode well for head coach David Dean and company. The offensive line room has a new leader as Brice Carlson returned to UWG this summer for his second stint at UWG, serving as the Wolves' offensive line coach.

