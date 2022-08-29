The battle in the trenches is a key to every football game, and keeping that in mind, today we look at the offensive line in part five of our eight-part position-by-position preview of the UWG football team.
We are now less than one week from kickoff and seeing the Wolves offensive line in action, and the big guys up front bring a lot of experience that should bode well for head coach David Dean and company. The offensive line room has a new leader as Brice Carlson returned to UWG this summer for his second stint at UWG, serving as the Wolves' offensive line coach.
The anchor of the offensive line is sophomore center David Bodden. An All-GSC selection in 2021, Bodden started every game and brings a lot of knowledge and experience.
"David is a great player already, he's smart, and even though he's young he is really the rock and helps run our whole room," said Carlson. "He gets better every day and he never makes the same mistake twice."
Alongside Bodden, the Wolves have a wealth of experience in Austin Donaldson, Parker Gibbs, and Kyree Jones.
Donaldson and Gibbs both arrived in 2018 and redshirted and saw game action in 2019 and were key parts of the 2021 offensive line that protected Harrison Frost and helped him throw for a single-season school record 3,618 yards.
"Austin has really worked on some things in his stance and different things on the developmental side," Carlson added. "And he was here all summer and crushed it. He knows ball and knows the expectation of this place and understands where this place has been, is, and wants to be, and he's bought into that, so I'm expecting him to do a lot of things."
"And then with Parker, he's just a guy that's going to get it done by any means necessary," Carlson said of the junior from Acworth. "We're leaning on him on the left side, but he's also a guy that can help out with some of the younger guys because he has played a lot."
As for Jones, he came to Carrollton in 2019 and played in just five games, arriving from Norfolk State where he started in five games as a true freshman in 2017. Last season, Jones was a workhorse for the UWG offense, playing in all 12 games as the Wolves made a run to the second round of the NCAA Playoffs.
"Kyree has been awesome. Another guy that's been here all summer," Carlson added. "Logan (Frey) and Zac (Hancock) down there (in the weight room) have really helped transform his body and learn how to use his hips and feet."
The Wolves also have some transfers who expect to be in the mix.
"We brought in a few transfers, and two of those are multi-year starters from other places, and two of them are high-level JUCO players," stated Carlson.
Fortunately, the Wolves have depth to lean on, and some of that is in the form of underclassmen including some true freshmen. Brandon Pippen is a sophomore who saw action in 2021, as is Jalen Moore, Marvin James and Derrick McFerrien.
"We've got a lot of guys that can play, some true freshmen and sophomores, redshirt freshmen that are coming along that can help us," concluded Carlson.
The first look at the offensive line comes on Thursday, September 1 as UWG hosts Carson-Newman at 7 p.m.
