We are on to part four of our eight-part position-by-position preview of the UWG football team, and it's our second look into the UWG defense as we look at the Wolves' linebackers.
The Wolves have a talented group of linebackers poised to chase down ball carriers, rush the quarterback and more in 2022. The group features many new faces, but does return some of the key pieces from last season.
Beginning with the middle linebackers, coach J.R. Dorman has a group of experienced players ready to lead the Wolves into game one next Thursday night.
"We saw a lot of good things throughout camp from Amos Dahn," said Dorman.
Dahn, who started for the Wolves last season, was fourth on the team with 47 tackles in 2021 returns with valuable experience for the Wolves.
Dorman also looks to newcomers Xavier Robinson, Keith Harris, and Jalynn Tarver to provide leadership and experience.
"We've been pleased with Jalynn Tarver and Keith Harris, who are two new additions at the linebacker position," said Dorman. "And then with Amos and Xavier Robinson, it's good to see those four guys getting better as the preseason goes by.
Robinson is the most well known among the UWG fan base as the Atlanta native led Shorter in tackles in 2019 including racking up 13 against UWG that season.
"A young guy, a true freshman that has a chance to be a difference maker is Micah Thurman," Dorman added. "He's shown in camp that he can handle everything we're asking our linebackers to do, so it's a good opportunity for him to show what he can do not only on special teams but at the linebacker positon.
Thurman is a product of Northside Warner Robins High School.
At one of the outside linebacker positions, Keondre Williams and Trey Lovelace are expected to be impact players. Both Williams and Lovelace gained experience in the UWG defense a season ago and are poised for big things in 2022.
"I've really been impressed with Keondre," said outside line backers coach Dan Sutton. "He stayed here over the summer and worked. He got his feet wet a little last year, but we expect him to be a big contributor this year."
Williams made 17 tackles in 10 games played in 2021, and was credited with an interception.
Lovelace, a local product out of Haralson County High School, has transitioned from the defensive line to the linebacker position this year and is performing well thus far through camp.
"Another guy that has impressed me is Lovelace," Sutton remarked. "He's really improved with his pass rush ability and I'm excited to see what he can do come game time. But he's handled the position change nicely and has been playing really well."
Across the field at the other outside position is Jeremy Smith and Devin Edwards.
Smith, a newcomer to UWG this fall, has impressed with is athleticism in camp.
"Jeremy is a guy who came in as a transfer and has shown really good flashes," Sutton added. "He's a tremendously athletic guy so we're excited about his ability."
Lovelace isn't the only guy who made a position change to outside linebacker as former wide receiver Devin Edwards made the jump to defense during the offseason.
"Devin has had a really good camp, and we're excited to see his progression," said Sutton.
Sutton and the Wolves have a true freshman expected to be in the mix in their first season f college football and that's Festus Davies.
"He's a true freshman that we've been impressed with not only with his pass rush ability, but his tackling skills and ability to drop back into coverage," Sutton concluded.
Fans will get their first look at the linebackers and the entire UWG defense on September 1 when the nationally-ranked Wolves host Carson-Newman at Ra-Lin Field.
