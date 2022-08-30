We have officially reached game week, and we are now wrapping up our position-by-position preview with a look at the defensive line.
Leading the defensive line in 2022 is new defensive line coach Pat Gamble. He’s no stranger to the Carrollton community and returned this summer for his second stint on the UWG staff.
Gamble has a wealth of leadership to turn to in the trenches in 2022. West Georgia’s defensive line is anchored by a trio of experienced players in Shahin O’Neal, Marzavion Dix, and Allen Johnson.
Dix, a 2021 All-Gulf South Conference selection and Preseason All-GSC selection this season looks to improve on a junior season where he made 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
“MD is a core leader for us and our defense,” Gamble said of the Lithia Springs native. “I’m always looking for him to lead and continue to build on the previous seasons that he’s had.
“I’m expecting a lot out of Allen as well. He had a good fall camp, and I’m looking for a big season from him,” said Gamble. “He provides leadership by the way he plays out there on the field.”
Johnson originally arrived to Carrollton as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and had 14 tackles that season. In 2019, he played in nine games, and then saw action in 11 on last season’s playoff team, and had 11 tackles and an interception.
O’Neal is a Grovetown native who has played in 34 career games, including all 12 a season ago. He made 20 tackles last season including 4.5 tackles for loss.
“Shahin, man, this is going into his last year, and he’s a leader for the defensive line,” Gamble added. “I’m just looking for him to go out there and do his job and continue to ball out as he has.”
But the Wolves also have depth up front in the form of Raymone Devezin and Malcolm Mercer who combined for 24 tackles last season. Mason Huntley also provides depth, and the Wolves have some new faces up front that could be in the mix as well.
“Those guys, plus Demetrice Lofton and Eric Williams Jr., continue to provide good line play,” Gamble concluded. “And they come in and help to spell the other guys in moments but they’re being contributors and making the most of their snaps on the field.”
Fans can get their first look at the Wolves on Thursday at 7 p.m. as UWG hosts Carson-Newman in game one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.