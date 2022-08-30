UWG Defensive Line

Under the leadership of new defensive line coach Pat Gamble, UWG’s defensive front has several guys looking to make an impact this season.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

We have officially reached game week, and we are now wrapping up our position-by-position preview with a look at the defensive line.

Leading the defensive line in 2022 is new defensive line coach Pat Gamble. He’s no stranger to the Carrollton community and returned this summer for his second stint on the UWG staff.

