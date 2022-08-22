With less than two weeks remaining before kickoff of the 2022 UWG football season, today begins an eight-part series looking at the 2022 squad from a position-by-position view. We start it off with the defensive backs.
Arguably one of the most talented position groups roams the defensive backfield for the Wolves and head coach David Dean. UWG's secondary is an experienced unit and looks to lead a defense that returns six starters and defensive coordinator Nate Masters.
One of those returning starters is Preseason All-Gulf South Conference selection, Deontae Overstreet.
"Overstreet has taken another big step forward," said Masters. "And not just understanding what we are doing on defense, but also his ability to lead."
The Tifton, Georgia native led the team in tackles a season ago with 59, earning All-GSC and All-South Region honors. As we near the official kickoff of the 2022 season, the junior is poised for another solid campaign.
"He was obviously really productive last year, but he is grasping more of the playbook which helps him play faster and is now doing a great job of embracing the leadership role," continued Masters.
A similar player in the Wolves' secondary is Devonte Mathews. A sophomore from Phenix City, Alabama, Mathews is an experienced player who begins his fourth season in the program this fall. After redshirting in 2019 and then the COVID season in 2020, Mathews finally made his debut last season and made 35 tackles at the safety position.
Another returning starter is Camyen Feagins who started at cornerback in 2021 and made 31 tackles and led the team with three pass break-ups.
"Camyen might be the most consistent player on the defense," Masters said of Feagins, "You know what you're going to get every single day with Camyen."
A shot in the arm for the UWG defense will be the return of MJ Latimer. The native of College Park, Latimer began his UWG career redshirting in 2018 before finishing fifth on the team in tackles in 2019 with 41.
"Getting MJ back has been good," Masters added, "He brings a steady presence to the defense, he's played a lot of football, and he understands the playbook."
Latimer missed the 2021 season with an injury, but looks to be back on Ra-Lin Field when the Wolves open up the season in 13 days.
Factor that experience in with the likes of Antoine Davis, Jalin Shephard, who was one of just two true freshmen to see the field in 2021, and a few impact transfers and the Wolves look strong and deep in the secondary for 2022.
Transfers Robert Carter and Jelen Lee have been impressive in fall camp thus far.
"Both of those guys have come in and made plays quickly," Masters said of Carter and Lee, "But they've also jumped in from a culture perspective. They're all in."
Masters and the Wolves have plenty of difference makers in the secondary, and they will be on full display on Ra-Lin Field when UWG opens up the season against Carson-Newman on September 1. Fans can purchase season or single-game tickets on uwgathletics.com/tickets.
