As summer kicks off, college football fans are beginning to eagerly count down the days until that season kicks off.
Late last week, UWG Wolves fans got their first bit of news for the 2022 season.
The Wolves were ranked 13th in the 2022 Lindy’s Sports Division II Preseason Top 25 Magazine, which hit newsstands last week.
UWG is one of three Gulf South Conference teams in the rankings, led by Valdosta State, who checked in at number two after a runner-up finish.
West Florida was ranked 10th in the Preseason Poll.
West Georgia kicks off their season on September 3, hosting Carson-Newman in the opener.
The Wolves host both Valdosta State and West Florida at home this season, entertaining the Argos on October 8 and hosting the Blazers on October 22.
Season ticket renewals are now on sale, and will then be available for the general public on July 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.