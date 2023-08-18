UWG football lands 8 on preseason All-GSC team

University of West Georgia defensive back Deontae Overstreet was one of eight Wolves selected to the preseason All-Gulf-South-Conference team.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

Eight Wolves have been honored by the Gulf South Conference with the league's Preseason All-Conference Football Team announcement today.

West Georgia had four selections on offense and four on defense in the annual Preseason All-GSC team.