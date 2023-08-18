UWG football lands 8 on preseason All-GSC team

Eight Wolves have been honored by the Gulf South Conference with the league's Preseason All-Conference Football Team announcement today.
West Georgia had four selections on offense and four on defense in the annual Preseason All-GSC team.
Highlighting the defensive selections is All-Region performer Deontae Overstreet who had 34 tackles, a pick six, and five pass break-ups as a junior in 2022. Two-time All-GSC center David Bodden highlights the Wolves' offensive selections.
Also on offense was Terrill Cole who enters the season just outside of UWG's top-10 career receiving marks with 1,212 receiving yards. Cole, who helped UWG lead the country in total offense last season is joined by offensive lineman Marvin James and all-purpose back Tre Williams on the Preseason All-GSC offense.
Williams, who plays fullback and tight end in UWG's offense, is an excellent blocker but has also rushed in his career and last season caught nine passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Keondre Williams is a Preseason All-GSC selection after ranking third in the league in tackles for loss with 10.0 last season. UWG's leading tackler from 2022 and an All-GSC selection last season, Xavier Robinson was also selected to the preseason team, as was Camyen Feagins.
Feagins, a lockdown corner from Phenix City, Alabama made just 11 tackles last season, but was credited with two pass break-ups, and has not given up a touchdown in two seasons.
West Georgia also had four players on the Preseason Newcomers to Watch list: running back Wesley Kennedy III, wide receiver T.J. Lockley, defensive lineman Bryan Rice, and true freshman offensive lineman Bryson Wilson.
The Wolves open the season on August 31, hosting Limestone at Ra-Lin Field at 7 p.m.
Fans can purchase Season Tickets to catch the Wolves in five home games this season, by visiting the UWG Athletics Ticket Portal.
