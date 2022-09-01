UWG Kicks Off 2022

West Georgia football begins the season today in their Thursday-night home opener against Carson-Newman. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from University Stadium at Ra-Lin Field.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

The preseason has nearly come and gone, as we are just days away from kickoff to the 2022 UWG football season as the Wolves are set to host Carson-Newman on Thursday, September 1, in a 7 p.m. contest.

When the ball is finally kicked off on Thursday night in front of the UWG faithful at Ra-Lin Field, it will be with much anticipation as David Dean begins his fifth season at the helm of the program and his Wolves are ranked as high as 10th in the nation in the preseason polls.

