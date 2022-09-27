It's Homecoming week at the University of West Georgia and fans and alumni that return to campus for Saturday's contest will watch a top-five team take the field at University Stadium on Saturday night.
The Wolves cracked into the top-five of the AFCA Coaches Poll after three teams inside the top-10 fell last week, including previously sixth-ranked Gulf South Conference foe, West Florida. Northwest Missouri State, who was number two, fell to Central Oklahoma and number seven Harding lost to number nine, Ouachita Baptist.
