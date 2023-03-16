UWG football concludes spring practice with spring game

The West Georgia Wolves football team wrapped up spring practice on Wednesday night with the annual Spring Game as the Blue team defeated the white team, 22-9.
The first score of the game was a defensive touchdown as Jelen Lee picked off a pass and took it 98 yards for the score to put the blue team up, 7-0.
The white team got on the board late in the first half with a short field goal, sending the game to the half time break with the blue team up, 7-3.
Late in the third, the White team took the lead with their first touchdown of the game as Simeon Askew took the handoff around the right side and over the pylon. The PAT was no good, and the White team held on to a 9-7 lead.
Tre Williams then answered right back for the Blue team as they would take the lead on a 60-yard touchdown connection and convert the PAT to go back up 14-9 right before the end of the third.
A long pass from Jake Davis to Steven Peterson set up the Blue team's second offensive touchdown as Davis hit Terrill Cole on a fade route to put the Blue team up 22-9 after a two-point conversion with just 4:23 left in the game to put the game away.
