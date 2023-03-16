UWG football concludes spring practice with spring game

Ashaud Roberson (30) takes a carry around the right side in UWG's spring game on Wednesday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The West Georgia Wolves football team wrapped up spring practice on Wednesday night with the annual Spring Game as the Blue team defeated the white team, 22-9.

The first score of the game was a defensive touchdown as Jelen Lee picked off a pass and took it 98 yards for the score to put the blue team up, 7-0.

