UWG football announces Texas Road Trip

 File Photo by Bryant Gray

The Wolves will travel to Kingsville, Texas on September 9 to take on the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas in the second game of the upcoming season. UWG Athletics is offering an exclusive spot for 50 supporters of Wolves’ football to join the travel party and fly to Texas to see the Wolves in action.