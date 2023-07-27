UWG football announces Texas Road Trip

With the first trip to the Lone Star State in a decade on tap for UWG Football, the University of West Georgia is offering a unique experience for supporters of the Wolves for Game 2 of the 2023 season.
The Wolves will travel to Kingsville, Texas on September 9 to take on the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas in the second game of the upcoming season. UWG Athletics is offering an exclusive spot for 50 supporters of Wolves’ football to join the travel party and fly to Texas to see the Wolves in action.
Details are still being finalized, but the trip will include all transportation, including round-trip airfare to Corpus Christi, Texas. Wolves fans will spend the afternoon sightseeing and taking in the beaches of Texas before heading to Kingsville for a pregame tailgate and the Wolves against the Javelinas.
Full details for the trip will be announced on August 1, but fans who would like more information on this unique opportunity to travel with the Wolves may fill out the interest form attached to this article on the UWG Athletics website, or contact Elizabeth Herrin at eherrin@westga.edu.
