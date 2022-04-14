David Dean and the UWG football team have turned to a local star to fill a vacancy on the defensive side of the ball, as Pat Gamble has been named UWG’s defensive line coach.
A native of Carrollton, Gamble returns to the UWG staff for his second stint after gaining coaching experience at the Division I college ranks and the high school level. Gamble most recently served as the defensive line coach at his high school alma mater, Central High in Carrollton.
“I am thrilled to be a part of The University of West Georgia football program once again, this time around as defensive line coach,” said Gamble. “I am appreciative of Coach Dean & Coach Masters for having faith in me to take on this role.”
Prior to his time at CHS, Gamble was at Louisiana-Lafayette as a defensive line graduate assistant. While with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Gamble assisted with a defensive unit that finished 33rd nationally in total defense in 2020 and second in the Sun Belt conference in 2019. Gamble coached Zi’Yon Hill to two All-Sunbelt selections in his time at UL-Lafayette.
Gamble was a graduate assistant under Dean during the 2018 season, assisting with the linebackers, and helping the Wolves to the second-best defense in the Gulf South Conference in terms of total defense and scoring defense.
A graduate of Georgia Tech, Gamble was a scholarship member of the GT football team from 2012-2016 as a defensive lineman, and was named team captain for the 2016 season.
Gamble’s career with the Yellow Jackets culminated with an All-ACC selection in 2016, and he was a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll and was also on the Dean’s List during his time on North Avenue.
Following his collegiate career, Gamble got a taste of the National Football League, signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets and also spent time in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization.
“Carrollton has always been my home and the opportunity to coach here for this winning program is truly a blessing” Gamble added. “I look forward to developing our student-athletes on and off of the field and continuing a winning standard here at West Georgia.”
Gamble holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Literature, Media, and Communications from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master’s of Business Administration from Louisiana-Lafayette.
