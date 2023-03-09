Head football coach David Dean has announced the addition of Thomas Sydeski to his 2023 coaching staff as the Wolves' co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.
Sydeski comes to Carrollton after four seasons as the quarterback coach and passing game coordinator at Bryant University.
"We are excited to have Coach Sydeski join our staff. He has a great reputation of developing quarterbacks and with that room being all sophomores and below, he seemed to be the perfect fit," said Dean. "Coach Sydeski will be able to provide us fresh ideas in our office and his knowledge of the passing game will offer us many new wrinkles."
Last fall, Sydeski's Bryant offense led the Big South in passing offense, third down efficiency, and passing touchdowns, while ranking in the top-10 nationally in all three categories.
In 2021, under Sydeski's tutelage, Bryant quarterback Zevi Eckhaus threw for 2,392 yards and 21 touchdowns on his way to NEC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Eckhaus was also a First Team All-NEC selection and a national finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given annually to the FCS Rookie of the Year.
Sydeski also spent time at Florida International and Old Dominion in quality control positions. In 2018 at FIU, Sydeski was part of a Panthers' team that won the Bahamas Bowl.
A native of Brockport, New York, Sydeski played collegiately at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York and graduated with a Business Administration degree in 2017.
