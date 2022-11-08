UWG Football

The final edition of the NCAA Super Region 2 Football Rankings came out on Monday with UWG coming in at 10th following their comeback win over Delta State.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

The final edition of the NCAA Super Region 2 Football Rankings came out on Monday with UWG coming in at 10th.

The Wolves are in the rankings for the first time this season after a 52-42 come from behind victory over Delta State on Saturday. The Statesmen dropped from number one to number two this week, and Benedict jumped to the top spot in the Region.

Trending Videos