The final edition of the NCAA Super Region 2 Football Rankings came out on Monday with UWG coming in at 10th.
The Wolves are in the rankings for the first time this season after a 52-42 come from behind victory over Delta State on Saturday. The Statesmen dropped from number one to number two this week, and Benedict jumped to the top spot in the Region.
West Florida is third in the rankings, followed by Virginia Union, Wingate, Mars Hill, and Fort Valley State to round out the top seven.
Seven teams will make the NCAA Playoffs, with the top team receiving an opening-round bye. Currently on the outside looking in with one game to play is Limestone at eight, Tuskegee at nine, and finally the Wolves at number 10.
West Georgia travels to North Greenville this week to wrap up the regular season with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.