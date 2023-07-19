Tye Cole

Tye Cole

Interim head women’s soccer coach Jacob Crawford added veteran coach Tye Cole to his 2023 staff, completing his staff for the season that is rapidly approaching.

Cole brings a wealth of experience to the UWG program, most recently serving as the head coach of the Lee County Strikers. The Fort Myers, Florida native also has coached in some capacity with Florida West FC, the Cape Coral Soccer Association, the Florida Olympic Development Program, the New York Red Bulls Academy System, and Palm City FC.