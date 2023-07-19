Interim head women’s soccer coach Jacob Crawford added veteran coach Tye Cole to his 2023 staff, completing his staff for the season that is rapidly approaching.
Cole brings a wealth of experience to the UWG program, most recently serving as the head coach of the Lee County Strikers. The Fort Myers, Florida native also has coached in some capacity with Florida West FC, the Cape Coral Soccer Association, the Florida Olympic Development Program, the New York Red Bulls Academy System, and Palm City FC.
He holds a Premier Diploma and a Director of Coaching Diploma from the United Soccer Coaches. In addition, Cole has a USSF C License, and a C License from the Scottish FA Education, as well as certificates of Preparation, Equality, Children’s Wellbeing, and Mental Health in Scottish Football. Early in his career, Cole led the Cape Coral Cyclone Girls to the US Youth Soccer National Final Four.
Cole graduated in 2022 from Lee University, obtaining a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Theology.
Crawford and Cole, along with returning graduate assistant Noah Shobe will lead the Wolves into the 2023 campaign on August 31 when Embry-Riddle visits Carrollton for a 3 p.m. contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.