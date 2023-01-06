The University of West Georgia cheerleading program will host its annual Friends and Family Day on Sunday, January 8 at The Coliseum. This will be one of three performances that fans may attend in the lead up to 2023 UCA Nationals. The Wolves will perform postgame on January 4 and January 11 as well.
Following a long practice season and a local tour to show off the routines, the UWG Coed and All-Girl squads will perform their final championship routines in front of friends and family with a 2 p.m. start at The Coliseum before heading to Orlando to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on January 13-14.
