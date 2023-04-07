UWG drops third straight with losses to UWF

West Georgia baseball dropped their third-straight game for the first time all season after dropping a double header with West Florida. Joseph Glozier rounds third base.

 UWG ATHLETICS

For the first time this season, the UWG Baseball team dropped their third straight game as the Wolves lost Game's One and Two to the West Florida Argonauts on Thursday.

West Georgia (25-10, 13-7 GSC) struggled in the mound, giving up 17 combined runs on 25 hits in the two games to West Florida (21-14, 12-8 GSC)

