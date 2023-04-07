UWG drops third straight with losses to UWF

For the first time this season, the UWG Baseball team dropped their third straight game as the Wolves lost Game's One and Two to the West Florida Argonauts on Thursday.
West Georgia (25-10, 13-7 GSC) struggled in the mound, giving up 17 combined runs on 25 hits in the two games to West Florida (21-14, 12-8 GSC)
GAME ONE
Both sides recorded a hit in the first, but West Florida cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the second. Back-to-back singles from Grabsky and Scordo, aided by an error in center field allowed the run to score, and UWG found themselves in an early 1-0 hole going into the second. The Wolves threatened right back in the bottom half, but stranded a pair on second and third, and trailed 1-0 into the third.
In the third, the Argos went right back to work striking for three more runs on four hits and one UWG error, extending their lead to 4-0. The Wolves did muster two hits in the bottom half, but once again were held off the scoreboard and trailed 4-0 after three innings.
The fourth looked like another disaster inning waiting to happen for the Wolves, as the Argos pushed two more across and chased Peyton Berry from the contest, forcing the Wolves to call on Jack Rasmussen. Rasmussen got three straight outs, including two strikeouts, to strand the bases loaded and give the Wolves some momentum going into the bottom half.
Rasmussen put up another zero in the top of the fifth, and the Wolves got a runner to third, but still could not push their first run of the game across, and trailed 6-0 going to the 6th.
The bottom of the sixth proved to be the turning point for the Wolves offense. Anthony Calabro started a string of four straight hits, including RBI singles from Jared Emory and Cade Hohl. Jackson Webb followed with a sac fly to bring in another, and one batter later Sam Ladner singled through the right side for the fourth run of the inning, all with just one out. After UWF made a pitching change, UWG continued the offensive onslaught, as Joseph Glozier singled to left and Cooper Prince followed with an RBI double of his own to drive in run number five of the inning. All in all, the Wolves finished with five runs on seven hits in the inning and were right back in the contest.
Neither side scored in the seventh, and the Argos woke up once again in the eighth, striking for two more in the inning highlighted by an RBI double from Hotz, and the Wolves had six outs to score three runs while trailing 8-5.
UWG did threaten in the eighth, loading the bases with just one out, but could not cash in and we went to the final frame with UWF on top 8-5.
Jonathan Hickman held the Argos off the scoreboard in the top half, leaving the Wolves needing four runs for the victory. UWG got two quick outs, but back-to-back hits had two runners on with two outs. An amazing diving play from Fontenot at second robbed Glozier of a hit and ended the game 8-5.
Jackson Webb finished as the leading hitter for UWG, finishing 3-4 with an RBI, with Prince, Daniels, Calabro, Emory, and Ladner all finished with two hits.
Rasmussen was the star on the mound, pitching 4.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out three.
GAME TWO
The Argos went right back to work in game two, striking for a pair or runs right out of the gate thanks to a two run home run from McDowell. In the bottom half, the Wolves got a lead off single from Ladner, but a quick double play and flyout ended the inning, and UWG trailed 2-0 into the second.
A lead off walk and a single had the Argos threatening again in the second, forcing head coach Jeff Smith to make a move to the bullpen for Andrew Smith. Smith made a great play on a bunt to get the runner at home, his first batter in the game, and the very next at bat induced a 4-6-3 double play to escape the inning with no runs allowed.
The Wolves struggled with command in the third as Smith and Bay Witcher combined to walk three batters which propelled the Argos to score five runs, extending their lead to 7-0 before Jake Jordan came in to get the final two outs.
West Georgia were able to get three on base in their half of the third courtesy of a single from Webb and two West Florida errors but weren't able to score, keeping the deficit at seven.
A 1-2-3 inning from Jordan in the fourth brought the Wolves' bats back to the plate where Henry Daniels led off the bottom of the fourth with a no doubt home run to dead center to get UWG on the board. That's all West Georgia would get in the inning as we went to the fifth inning with West Florida holding a 7-1 lead.
After another solid inning from Jordan in the fifth, UWF got to him in the sixth as an RBI-double from Jacob Bailey extended West Florida's lead to 8-1.
Chase Townsend got the call from the bullpen to relieve Jordan and surrendered an RBI-single, making it an eight-run game in the sixth.
Down 9-1 going into the seventh, the deficit would be too big for the Wolves to overcome as the Argos took Game Two.
Webb led the Wolves with two hits while Daniels hit his 11th home run of the season.
