UWG vs. Morehouse 2022

West Georgia's defense held Morehouse to just 115 yards of offense in a 42-0 win Saturday. The Wolves are now 2-0 on the season.

 Photo credit UWG Athletics

ATLANTA, Ga. — Under a cloud-covered Atlanta skyline, the 10th-ranked UWG Football team used a stifling defense and strong second half effort to defeat the Morehouse Maroon Tigers, 42-0, on Saturday evening.

West Georgia (2-0) had just 39 passing yards in the opening half, and led 7-0, but a 28-point third quarter was the difference as the Wolves got a defensive touchdown and had 190 yards of offense in the period to put the game out of reach early.

