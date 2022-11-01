Ceremonial Coin Toss

Former governor and current chancellor of the University System of Georgia Sonny Purdue performed the coin toss to open the game between the West Georgia Wolves and the visiting Valdosta State Blazers.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The University of West Georgia strives to foster a sense of partnership and connectedness in the communities it serves. As an indicator of the success of that effort, the Carrollton City Council and Carroll County Board of Commissioners recently proclaimed Oct. 22, as "UWG Day" in both Carrollton and Carroll County.

UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly said the proclamations demonstrate the work being done to curate a first-choice university in communities that also strive to be first-choice.

