The UWG men’s basketball team finished their three-game road trip with a 94-68 win over the Shorter Hawks.
It was another brilliant offensive performance for West Georgia as the Wolves shot a season-high 63.6% from the field and a season-high 55% from three en-route to their tenth conference win of the year.
It was a fast start offensively for the Wolves as West Georgia made 10 of their first 13 shots to take an 24-16 lead nine minutes into the game. Shorter couldn’t find an answer for UWG’s offense as a dunk from Michael Zabetakis gave the Wolves a 10-point lead before the Hawks used an 8-0 run to cut West Georgia’s lead down to two with 5:20 left to play in the half. UWG fired right back with a Seth Brown-Carter led 11-2 run that sent the game to halftime with the Wolves up 41-30.
West Georgia led the entire half and shot 65% from the field and 45% from three, while holding the Hawks to 42% from the field and 20% from three.
Shorter blitzed UWG out of the break as the Hawks used a 10-4 run to cut the Wolves’ lead down to 45-40 less than five minutes into the half. West Georgia responded in a big way as a Deng Nhial three sparked a massive 16-0 run that gave UWG their largest lead of the night at 21 points. Down 61-40 with 11:46 left to play, the Hawks desperately needed stops, but the Wolves just wouldn’t miss as West Georgia cruised to a 26-point victory.
Every UWG player that took more than two shots, shot over 50% from the field. Michael Zabetakis finished with a team-high 17 points and three steals while both Kadeim Jones and Deng Nhial added 16 points.
West Georgia will be back in action on Saturday when they return to the Coliseum for a conference matchup against Alabama Huntsville that’s set for 2:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.