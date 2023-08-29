UWG cross country teams receive GSC rankings

UWG’s women’s cross country team has been voted to finish ninth overall in the Gulf South Conference. Runner Adela Belohlavova is pictured.

 Photo by Zach Bias UWG Athletics

As we are under a week away from the first meet of the 2023 season, the Gulf South Conference has released the 2023 pre-season poll with the women’s team picked ninth and the men’s team picked 11th.

Women’s Team