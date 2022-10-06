The University of West Georgia Cross Country team will travel to Queen
City, North Carolina on Friday to participate in the Royals Challenge at Queens University.
The women will start the meet with the 5k course at 3:30 p.m. while the men will start the 8k
competition at 4:15 p.m.
The Wolves will join a deep field with over forty teams competing in both races.
"We have a lot of people starting the race and it narrows down quick", said head coach Ryan Bailey. If we have 350-400 people starting a race, it's going to get crowded quickly, so it makes for a difficult race tactically but if we put ourselves in good positions, we should see a lot of fast times during the race."
The last time we saw UWG was on September 24 at their annual home meet, the Coach Gary Wilson Invitational, which saw the men's claim first place. Trenton Jackson led the Wolves with a third-place finish, while also setting a personal best in the 8k with a time of 26:41.71.
Seniors Derek Gallardo and Tim Feezor came in right behind Jackson, with times of 27:06.49 and 27:15.73 which were good enough for fourth and fifth.
As for the women, they placed third, with junior Adela Belohlavova leading the way, placing 12th with a time of 20:18.20. Ohio native Coley Branum, battling injury, placed 16th with a time of 21:04.00.
The women's 5K race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m., while the men's 8K is set to begin at 4:15 p.m.
