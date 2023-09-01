UWG cross country teams conclude first meet

Women's Team
It was a ninth-place finish at the Belmont Opener for the UWG women's cross country team on Friday to open the 2023 schedule.
West Georgia had one runner in the top-50 as Kristal McQueen finished 40th amongst a field of Division I runners with a time of 19:34.7.
Adela Belohlavova opened her senior season with a 57th-place finish with a time of 20:17.2 while Joycelyn Tifrea finished in 21:22.6 which was good for a 76th-place finish. Ama Ahovi's time of 21:38.7 put her in 82nd place.
Catherine Greer, Kathrin Maurer, Laney Pierce, and Madeline Gaskin all finished as a pack with the quartet of Wolves being separated by 15 seconds and occupying places 89 through 92. Stephanie Beltran finished the UWG contingency with a time of 23:46.2.
The meet host, Belmont, claimed team honors with UWG finishing ahead of a pair of Division I teams.
The UWG men's cross country team began their season on Friday morning in Nashville, running to a sixth place finish against a Division I field at the Belmont Opener.
Griffin Stephens led the Wolves in the opener, finishing 35th place with a time of 16:07.8, just two seconds ahead of Tim Feezor who finished in 16:09.7 for a 40th-place finish.
Next across for UWG was Mehari van der Riet in 61st place with a time of 16:36.5. Bruno Valdez began his 2023 campaign with a 77th-place finish and a time of 16:55.1. Anthony Garcia, Brock Casey, Felipe Barrios, Slade Smith, Matthew Brunner, and Joshua Sleight all finished inside the top-100 as well.
The Wolves finished ahead of Division I teams Lipscomb, Western Kentucky, Presbyterian, and Tennessee State.
West Georgia's next action for both teams is set for September 15 at the Montevallo Invitational.
