Carrollton Civic Woman's Club Program on International Students

Paul Sargent (far right), director of international students and programs at the University of West Georgia, recently spoke to members of the Carrollton Civic Woman's Club. Also pictured left to right are Dr. Tressa Kelly, first lady at UWG, Sandra Huey and Joel Ledbetter, Campus Outreach Director at UWG.

The University of West Georgia is attracting students from all over the globe, according to Paul Sargent, director of international student admissions and programs at UWG, who recently shared his experiences with foreign students when he spoke to members of the Carrollton Civic Woman's Club.

During his presentation, Sargent explained the process through which the prospective students from abroad go in order to have the opportunity to study in the United States, specifically at UWG.