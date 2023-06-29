The University of West Georgia is attracting students from all over the globe, according to Paul Sargent, director of international student admissions and programs at UWG, who recently shared his experiences with foreign students when he spoke to members of the Carrollton Civic Woman's Club.
During his presentation, Sargent explained the process through which the prospective students from abroad go in order to have the opportunity to study in the United States, specifically at UWG.
The number of foreign students who are applying to UWG is greater than it has ever been, Sargent said, and the University is ready to provide the best experience possible for the international students who come to Carrollton to study.
The Carrollton Civic Woman's Club has welcomed international students to the community for decades with a truly Southern feast and looks forward to entertaining the students in the fall.
Joel Ledbetter, director of Campus Outreach at UWG who also spoke at the meeting, reminded the members how important it is for the foreign students to become acquainted with American families and not just "be in" the United States.
Dr. Tressa Kelly, faculty member and UWG's First Lady, was also a guest at the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.