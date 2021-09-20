A second win over a ranked team has vaulted the West Georgia Wolves football team to the top-15, as the Wolves come in at 14th in this week's AFCA Division II Coaches Poll.
West Georgia (3-0, 1-0 GSC) defeated 22nd-ranked Delta State on Saturday, 27-26, giving them two wins over ranked teams. The season-opening win over Carson-Newman came while the Eagles were 24th in Division II.
Four teams ranked ahead of UWG in the week two poll fell in week three: Lenoir-Rhyne, Indianapolis, Minnesota State, and Indiana (PA).
The Gulf South Conference is represented by four teams for a second straight week as West Florida remains in the top spot and Valdosta State remained fourth. Delta State dropped only three spots after the loss in Carrollton, falling to 25th.
The 14th-ranked Wolves make the short trip to Rome on Saturday to take on Shorter at 1 p.m.
