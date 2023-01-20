WE CAN BE THE DREAM

he UWG Chamber Singers, including soloist Nicholas Fletcher, also performed during the event, which concluded with a time of reflection and discussion among attendees on how they would like to be remembered.

The University of West Georgia hosted its 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Tuesday, with guest speaker Carlos Mavins Jr. encouraging attendees to find their purpose and live it every day.

Mavins – who founded the Bridge to Leadership, a nonprofit organization that helps college students in their transition to adulthood, and travels around the world promoting this platform and empowering generations of leaders – was the keynote speaker for the event, which carried the theme of “Together, We Can Be the Dream.”

