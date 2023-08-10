Supporters of the University of West Georgia helped the institution reach a record-breaking fundraising achievement during the past fiscal year — one that surpasses the previous institutional record by 156%.

With overwhelming support from its dedicated community of donors and alumni, UWG raised more than $16,076,000 from July 1, 2022, through June 2023, while also increasing the number of donors by 54% and the number of gifts by 7% over the previous fiscal year. The $16 million achievement far surpasses any previously set record since UWG’s founding in 1906.