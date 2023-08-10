Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.