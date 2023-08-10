Supporters of the University of West Georgia helped the institution reach a record-breaking fundraising achievement during the past fiscal year — one that surpasses the previous institutional record by 156%.
With overwhelming support from its dedicated community of donors and alumni, UWG raised more than $16,076,000 from July 1, 2022, through June 2023, while also increasing the number of donors by 54% and the number of gifts by 7% over the previous fiscal year. The $16 million achievement far surpasses any previously set record since UWG’s founding in 1906.
“This achievement underscores the transformational impact that philanthropy can have on our university and, most importantly, on the lives of our students,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president. “We are grateful to have such a large — and still growing — community of partners who encircle our institution and students with support that extends beyond this record-breaking fundraising amount, helping us launch their careers before they graduate. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every donor who has made this triumph possible.”
Standout philanthropic achievements of Fiscal Year 2023 include:
The record-setting, 40th annual A Day to Give West campaign, which raised $1.6 million.
The 2023 Presidential Black Tie Gala, raising more than $221,000 to support scholarships and positive outcomes for students.
The university secured 17 newly endowed funds, accounting for approximately $850,000 added to investments in the UWG Foundation and the UWG Athletic Foundation.
Notable private investments to the UWG Foundation exceeded $11.5 million to elevate the institution’s academic enterprise, provide scholarships for international students and enhance the Richards College of Business and the Stone Center for Family Business, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
“The success of our efforts during the past fiscal year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our university community to enrich the lives of students, support experiential learning and join us in building a university town that will drive innovation and economic growth for decades to come,” said Dr. Meredith Brunen, CEO of the UWG Foundations and Vice President for University Advancement. “We are immensely grateful for the generosity of our donors, who have further solidified UWG’s reputation as a first-choice institution that thrives on nurturing a community of lifelong learners and leaders.”
