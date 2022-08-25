President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he will cancel via executive order up to $10,000 in student debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 for couples filing taxes jointly) with additional relief for borrowers from low-income backgrounds who received Pell Grants.
The order will have a wide-spread effect on thousands of current college students, graduates, and their families, including several thousand who are currently attending or who matriculated at the University of West Georgia.
According to data provided by the local state university, UWG had 4,540 Pell Grants awarded that totaled $22,841,794 during the 2021-2022 school term.
Leigh Ann Hussey, director of financial aid at UWG, said in a statement to the Times-Georgian that President Biden’s recent initiative, which provides up to $20,000 of debt relief per federal loan borrower, has the potential to help many of the students at the University of West Georgia.
"President Biden's executive order could impact approximately 5,000 of our current students," Hussey said.
Currently, over 47% of UWG’s student population receives a Pell Grant.
"However, there are still many details regarding the loan forgiveness announcement which have yet to be provided to higher education institutions," Hussey noted, "and once that guidance has been provided, and we understand those guidelines more comprehensively, we will determine exactly how we can best serve our students."
"At UWG, we are focused on affordability and providing students with the information they need to be successful," said Hussey.
"We have updated our website to include information about loan forgiveness and will continue to update this resource as more information is received from the Department of Education," she explained.
President Biden is also extending the current pause on student loan payments that were scheduled to end Sept. 1 for an additional four months through Dec. 31.
“In keeping with my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden stated on his Twitter account this week.
Under President's Biden's executive order, federal loans awarded before July 1, 2022, including graduate and Parent PLUS loans, will be eligible for forgiveness. Students included as dependents are eligible if their parents’ household income is under $250,000.
“Earning a college degree or certificate should give every person in America a leg up in securing a bright future," US Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in support of President Biden's order.
"But for too many people, student loan debt has hindered their ability to achieve their dreams — including buying a home, starting a business, or providing for their family., but getting an education should set us free, not strap us down!" Cardona added.
"That’s why, since day one, the Biden-Harris administration has worked to fix broken federal student aid programs and deliver unprecedented relief to borrowers,” Cardona added.
Of the 45 million Americans with student loan debt, 90 percent of the debt relief from today’s announcement will go to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year.
Pell Grant recipients will be eligible for up to $20,000 in student debt relief. This will provide additional relief to individuals from low-income backgrounds. Pell recipients have an average of $4,500 more in student debt than other graduates, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education.
For some borrowers, the cancellation will not be automatic. The Education Department only has income information for around 8 million borrowers who are enrolled in income-based repayment plans or other programs that require them to submit information on their income.
Other borrowers will have to submit an application, which White House officials said the Education Department will release more information on that in the “coming days and weeks.”
