ALETE Program

11 UWG students and seven trainees split up between Villa Rica, Coweta County, and UWG Police Department are being trained at the University of West Georgia by the GPSCT 

 PHOTO BY NOAH SCHROYER

The University of West Georgia has begun hosting their own police academy that involves UWG students as well as cadets from local law enforcement agencies. The program is called ALETE which stands for Academic Law Enforcement Training Exchange. And is a first of its kind partnership between a university and the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC).

Doctor Dave Ayers is currently an assistant professor of criminology at the University of West Georgia and has led the discussions between the GPSTC and UWG. Ayers worked as a correctional officer for the Carroll County Prison for nearly a decade while he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminology at UWG. Ayers began working as an instructor at UWG in 2010 and completed his Ph.D. at Kennesaw State University in 2019.

