The University of West Georgia has begun hosting their own police academy that involves UWG students as well as cadets from local law enforcement agencies. The program is called ALETE which stands for Academic Law Enforcement Training Exchange. And is a first of its kind partnership between a university and the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC).
Doctor Dave Ayers is currently an assistant professor of criminology at the University of West Georgia and has led the discussions between the GPSTC and UWG. Ayers worked as a correctional officer for the Carroll County Prison for nearly a decade while he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminology at UWG. Ayers began working as an instructor at UWG in 2010 and completed his Ph.D. at Kennesaw State University in 2019.
Ayers told the Times-Georgian about the program as well as how it came to be at UWG. Ayers said this was not the first attempt on the project as the idea had been talked about years ago but never materialized.
“In 2021 discussions started again. The director of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, Christ Wigginton, expressed interest in partnering with UWG in holding an academy that would serve UWG students," he said.
Ayerts talked about the build up of the program noting the most difficult part being the logistics of the partnership between UWG and GPSTC. Ayers said, “Many meetings were held to work out what the program would look like, when it would run, and how it could benefit the students and community.”
Once things were planned the program turned to the Georgia Attorney General who had to approve of the program.
“It took a little over a year and a half to complete the design of the program," Ayers said. "However, on May 15, 2023 the program began. The plan is to run this program annually during the summer.”
Ayers laid the program out discussing who is involved and what the participants will experience.
“Students will take part in the traditional 12-week Basic Law Enforcement Training and students that complete the program will be eligible to receive UWG class credit," Ayers said.
As for who is participating in the program, 11 UWG students are participating and the seven remaining seats are being filled by local agencies. The three agencies that have brought in new hires to complete their training are Villa Rica, Coweta County, and the University of West Georgia Police Department.
Some of the work the students will be completing includes classes such as, “Georgia Law, police procedure, physical training, ethics and professionalism, motor vehicle law, firearms certification, and Emergency Vehicle Operator’s Course(EVOC).” The only part of the course that will not be held on the UWG campus is the EVOC which will be completed at the GPSTC headquarters. The program will allow students to leave with a Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification.
Ayers talked more about the benefits of the program to the participants.
“Based on the current need for law enforcement officers, students that complete the ALETE program will be in high demand," he said. "I have been contacted by several agencies, both local and in the metro Atlanta area, that expressed interest in recruiting our ALETE students before their training is completed. Many agencies have higher starting pay rates for new hires that are POST certified and have 4-year degrees. This means that our ALETE students can graduate from UWG and go right into their career field at a higher pay rate.”
Agencies and the communities will also benefit from the ALETE program. Agencies receive the benefit of not having to spend the time, money and other resources into the vetting and training process of new hires. As for the community they will gain officers that have not only received traditional law enforcement training but they will also have received knowledge of the theories and principles involved in policing.
“The launch of Class 001 of the ALETE program is a very proud moment of my career at UWG.”
Chief Michael Mansour of the VRPD has two cadets participating in the program.
“This is a huge deal for Carroll County, UWG, and our citizens, to have a police academy here at home," Mansour said. "It means our recruits do not have to travel, which saves our agencies money, but also allows them to sleep in their own beds. Awesome work by Dr. Dave Ayers, UWG, and the Georgia Public Safety Training Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.