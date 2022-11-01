The UWG men's and women's basketball teams will take the Coliseum floor for the first time in the 2022-23 campaign in just under three weeks, and fans can purchase season tickets starting on November 1 when tickets go on sale at uwgathletics.com/tickets.
Season tickets will be $90 for general admission and $25 for faculty/staff, while single game tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for faculty/staff.
New for this season, UWG Athletics has partnered with Hometown ticketing and tickets can be purchased at the above link or on the Hometown Fan App. It is recommended fans download the app as purchased tickets will be accessible in the app.
Single game tickets will be free for students and season tickets will be offered to eliminate students from having to obtain tickets for every individual game.
Men's Basketball will feature 13 home games in 2022-23, including a matchup with defending conference champions, Alabama Huntsville, on December 15. As for the women's team, they will feature 14 home games with defending conference champion, Union, coming to town on January 18.
The entire schedule for the both men's and women's teams can be found on the UWG Athletics website.
