The UWG men's and women's basketball teams will take the Coliseum floor for the first time in the 2022-23 campaign in just under three weeks, and fans can purchase season tickets starting on November 1 when tickets go on sale at uwgathletics.com/tickets.

Season tickets will be $90 for general admission and $25 for faculty/staff, while single game tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for faculty/staff.

