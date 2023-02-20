Anthony Calabro vs UWA

UWG's Anthony Calabro rounds the bases in weekend action with West Alabama.

 UWG ATHLETICS

The Gulf South Conference schedule began with a bang at Cole Field on Saturday afternoon as the West Georgia Wolves scored eight runs in the final four innings of Game 1 to take a 12-6 victory over West Alabama in Game 1 of the three-game series. In the nightcap, Chase Townsend tossed a gem, powering the Wolves to a 4-3 victory and a Day 1 sweep.

"These two wins are huge," said head coach Jeff Smith. "You play a double header on the opening day of the series and you can essentially win the series in one day and that's what our guys did. That doesn't mean our weekend is complete because we want to come out tomorrow and put ourselves in a position to sweep the series."

