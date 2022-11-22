The University of West Georgia baseball team and head coach Jeff Smith have released their 2023 schedule, which includes 10 non-conference opponents and 10 conference series for a total of 50 games.

The Wolves are coming off of a 2022 season where they won 24 games, 13 of which being conference games. West Georgia finished ninth in the conference last season, finishing 10th in the conference, and missing out on the conference tournament by just two games.

Trending Videos