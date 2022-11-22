The University of West Georgia baseball team and head coach Jeff Smith have released their 2023 schedule, which includes 10 non-conference opponents and 10 conference series for a total of 50 games.
The Wolves are coming off of a 2022 season where they won 24 games, 13 of which being conference games. West Georgia finished ninth in the conference last season, finishing 10th in the conference, and missing out on the conference tournament by just two games.
This will also be year four of the Jeff Smith era for UWG baseball. Smith comes in posting a 55-50 career record at the helm of the Wolves, with a Gulf South Conference record of 38-39.
To open the season, the Wolves will spend the first three weeks at home, playing 10 games in that span, starting with a three game series against the Augusta Jaguars on February 3rd and 4th. The first conference series of the year will be against the West Alabama Tigers on February 17th and 18th.
The Wolves will then hit the road for the first time during the season, going to Tuskegee for midweek action on February 22, and will return to GSC play on the 24th and 25th on the road against Lee.
The month of March will be spent mostly at the comfort of Cole Field, with four of the five conference series being at home. The lone road trip will be to in-state rival Valdosta State on March 10th and 11th.
In April, the Wolves will wrap up the regular season with two series at home and two on the road, welcoming in West Florida and Montevallo, with Shorter and Delta State sandwiched in the middle.
