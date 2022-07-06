UWG Baseball will be hosting the 2022 Fall Prospect ID Showcase on October 15 from 9am to 2pm at Cole Field located on campus at the University of West Georgia. This camp will give participants the opportunity to showcase their abilities to college coaches and improve their skills for the game as a whole.
Two price points will be available for this year's ID Showcase. Position players or pitchers will have a fee of $100, while two-way players who wish to participate as a pitcher and a position player will have to pay $125.
This camp is specifically for high school players who will be given the chance to display their skills through a pro-style workout, a defensive showcase, and batting practice.
Camp personnel will include UWG Baseball staff along with other colleges. This camp has been designed for players who are serious about taking their game to the next level and who want "exposure" to college coaches.
All campers will need to bring their own glove, bat, helmet, batting gloves, baseball hat, turf/tennis shoes, cleats, and catchers equipment. Camp check-in will be located outside the third base dugout from 8:30-9:00 am. Every camper will need to have their medical release form filled out and signed prior to the start of camp.
Those with any questions or concerns are urged to email head coach Jeff Smith at jwsmith@westga.edu.
