UWG Baseball holding strong in National Ranks; weekend preview

The 17th-ranked West Georgia Wolves continue their slate of five straight non-conference games as they welcome in the Emory & Henry Wasps for a three game series. 

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The week five rankings are out and while the Wolves hold steady in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) polls, UWG has now entered the Perfect Game Top 25 national poll.

In the NCBWA polls, the Wolves (17-4, 9-3 GSC) remain at third in the South Region Poll, but fell two spots to #17 in the national poll. Tampa continues to control the top spot in the South Region at 17-3, while North Greenville continues to sit atop the national poll with a 20-2 record.

