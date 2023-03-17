UWG Baseball holding strong in National Ranks; weekend preview

The week five rankings are out and while the Wolves hold steady in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) polls, UWG has now entered the Perfect Game Top 25 national poll.
In the NCBWA polls, the Wolves (17-4, 9-3 GSC) remain at third in the South Region Poll, but fell two spots to #17 in the national poll. Tampa continues to control the top spot in the South Region at 17-3, while North Greenville continues to sit atop the national poll with a 20-2 record.
College Baseball Newspaper, whose rankings go from 1-30, have the Wolves ranked #19 in the country, and UWG ranks #24 in the Perfect Game rankings.
The Wolves will continue their impressive 2023 campaign this weekend as they welcome in non-conference opponent Emory & Henry for a three game series, beginning with a double header on Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Series Preview
Saturday, March 18 - DH beginning at 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 19 - Single game beginning at 12 p.m.
This weekend marks the first weekend opponent outside of the Gulf South Conference since February 3 when the Wolves (17-4, 9-3 GSC) played host to the Augusta Jaguars to open their 2023 campaign.
In four games last week, including a series sweep against Valdosta State, the Wolves scored 36 runs and hit .353 in route to a 3-1 week. On Tuesday, the Wolves continued their unbeaten streak in midweek contests, defeating the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes in a 12 inning thriller.
The streak of GSC Player of the Week's for the Wolves ended last week, but not due to lack of trying from two-time winner already this season, Anthony Calabro. The St. Johns, FL native hit a blistering 11-16 including two doubles, two home runs, and six runs scored.
For the season, Calabro is hitting .462 on the season, leading the team, the Gulf South Conference, and ranking 10th in the country. Henry Daniels also sits inside the top-10 in the GSC in average, ranking ninth with a .402 average, and is coming off a 7-17 performance last week.
The staff ERA continues to drop, currently sitting at a 3.81 for the season, and excluding game three against Valdosta State, posted a 3.04 ERA last week. Andrew Smith might be the hottest hand in the UWG bullpen, pitching twice last week, throwing 4.2 innings, allowing six hits, no earned runs, two walks, and struck out three. Smith has yet to allow an earned run through 11.1 innings this season.
The Wasps (8-16, 2-7 SAC) come in losing five of their last six, dropping three to #14 ranked Lenoir-Rhyne, but picked up a big midweek victory over Tusculum on Wednesday. Their .254 team batting average ranks 12th in the SAC.
Jared Foley leads the Wasps with a .320 average and is currently on a seven game hitting streak. Wayne Mize also sits with an average over .300 and leads the team in doubles with five. Bryson Wagner and Andrew Parr have both appeared in and started six games, combining for 44 innings, allowing 57 hits and 38 earned runs.
First pitch is set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. from Cole Field.
