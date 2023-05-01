UWG Baseball earns #5 seed in GSC Tournament

With the 2023 regular season wrapping up on Saturday, the University of West Georgia Baseball team has earned the number five seed in the upcoming Gulf South Conference Tournament.
The Wolves (31-16, 17-13 GSC) had an amazing regular season full of accomplishments, including reaching 20 wins in the third fewest games in school history, and being the first team to reach 30 wins since 2018.
With UWG being named the five seed, they will take on in-state rival and four seeded Valdosta State in their first game of the tournament, currently scheduled for Friday, May 5.
Earlier in the season, UWG won their series over the Blazers in Valdosta. The Wolves and Blazers are slated to play the third game on the opening day of the tournament, and the game time is currently set for 5 p.m. EST.
Number three seed Alabama-Huntsville and number six seed Shorter will kick the tournament off at 11 a.m. EST, followed by number two seed Montevallo and number seven seed Lee. The number one seed and regular season GSC champs West Florida will play the eventual number eight seed immediately following the Wolves and Blazers.
The tournament will be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL and will be streamed on FloSports. Stay tuned to uwgathletics.com and @uwgbaseball on social media for further updates to the schedule.
