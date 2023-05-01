UWG Baseball earns #5 seed in GSC Tournament

UWG baseball will start the GSC Tournament with a rematch against Valdosta State this Friday. Sam Ladner is pictured.

 UWG ATHLETICS

With the 2023 regular season wrapping up on Saturday, the University of West Georgia Baseball team has earned the number five seed in the upcoming Gulf South Conference Tournament.

The Wolves (31-16, 17-13 GSC) had an amazing regular season full of accomplishments, including reaching 20 wins in the third fewest games in school history, and being the first team to reach 30 wins since 2018.

